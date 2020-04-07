Hidalgo County officials extended their stay at home order until April 30th.



At midnight, tonight , a 24-hour curfew for residents under the age of 17 will go into effect unless the minor is accompanied by a parent or conducting essential business.



The order also says only two people can be in a car at a time. All county residents are also required to wear a face mask when out in public.



Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra announced similar orders during a press conference today making face masks mandatory.