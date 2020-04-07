 Hidalgo County officials extended  their stay at home order until  April 30th.


 At midnight, tonight , a 24-hour curfew for residents under the age of 17 will go into effect unless the minor is accompanied by a parent or conducting essential business.


The order also says only two people can be in a car at a time. All county  residents are also required to wear a face mask when out in public.


Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra announced similar orders during a press conference today making face masks mandatory.  