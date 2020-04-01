Medical professionals say the situation in the Rio Grande Valley could escalate if people don’t follow the measures put in place, adding that hospitals will be overwhelmed if the number of cases continues to rise.



Throughout the region, there are only 30 intensive care doctors. Among those is pulmonary specialist Dr.Martin Schwartz, who urges social distance to avoid critical care and the use of a ventilator.



“We don’t have enough of those ventilators .80 percent of people who require a ventilator will die no matter what. There’s no cure”



Aside from staying at home, doctors also stress the importance of washing your hands and wearing protective gear.



“We get it from contaminated hands either we touch the dirty surface. Or we came into someone who is going to be sick or is already sick.”



County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. also said prevention is the only way you can avoid being contaminated.



“There’s no medicine that’s going to prevent you from getting this virus there’s no treatment per se. There are some things that are being tested..but that’s if they’re being tested.



Health officials say that as of now help from the government is low and ask community members to do their part and stay home.