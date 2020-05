MIS-C causes inflamation in different body parts, including internal organs. COVID-19 has been linked to this syndrome.

Laredo Health Officials are investigating two possible cases. One patient was transferred to a hospital in Corpus Christi while the other remains under the care of Doctor TreviƱo.

He says the child’s COVID-19 test came back negative. But that does not mean at one point, the child did not have the virus.

