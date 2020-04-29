For many, going to the movie theaters is a popular form of entertainment. The big screen represents an escape from reality through visual arts and as of May 1st, sites such as these will be in operation.

The state government has implemented a layered approach to reopening the economy. Soon, many non-essential businesses will open their doors to the public. Several medical experts worry that this will cause a second wave of infections.

Although the reopening of theaters and shopping centers seems like a step back to normalcy, health experts think differently.

Click on video to view full story.