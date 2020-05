The governor’s order has caused concern among medical experts: some saying it is too soon to initiate “Phase Two”.

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced entertainment zones like bars, aquariums, bowling allies, and zoos among others may open at a 25% capacity. Additionally, restaurants may expand their dine-in capacity to 50%.

 Doctor Alfredo Lopez says there is concern among the medical community over the reopening of certain businesses.

Click on video to view full story.