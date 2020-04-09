H-E-B announced in a press release Wednesday night that a partner at the N. 10TH and Fern location in McAllen has tested positive for COVID-19.



H-E-B says the employee hasn’t been to the store since April 3rd and that all partners at that location have been notified.

”The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face.”