Governor Greg Abbott taking the podium today to give Texans an update on work available.



Abbott announced nearly half a million job opportunities are available across the state, outlining ways Texans can apply to these jobs through the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbots says his offices are committed to connecting Texans with the many job opportunities that exist. Abbott also thanked the local workforce offices that work tirelessly to connect Texans with job openings during these trying times.