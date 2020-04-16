CNN-The U.S. government’s emergency small-business lending-program is out of money.

On Thursday morning, the 349-billion dollar program officially tapped out.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and democrats are reconvening Thursday to try and reach an agreement on a package that will immediately increase program funding.

The senate meets for a session Thursday afternoon.

A deal needs to be reached before then for the money to have any opportunity to be replenished this week.

If a deal isn’t reached, not only will the program go without replenished funds through the weekend, but possibly on through the rest of the month.