Governor Abbott announced the shelter in place order for Texas is set to expire on April 30th. Following this, certain businesses will be allowed to open their doors.

“We will open in a way that uses safe standards. Safe standards for business, for their employees as well as for their customers.”

In a press conference, Abbot says his office’s main goal to get Texans back to work.

As of now, more than 1.6 million unemployment claims have been processed. More than 2 billion dollars in benefits have been paid to those claims. Not all businesses will be allowed to reopen.

