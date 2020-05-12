Texas Health and Human Services secure more than $1 billion in food benefits for families in need.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the funds were approved by the U.S. Department Of Agriculture. This will help families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or discounted meals at school due to COVID-19.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer will provide a one time amount of 285 dollars per child. The application will be available from June 1 to June 30. Log onto hhs.texas.gov/pebt for more information or to begin your application process.