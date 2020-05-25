Representatives from Gladys Porter Zoo say they do not plan on reopening just yet, since they fear for the wellbeing of their wildlife.

“We know that if someone got a serious infection with coronavirus it probably leads to intensive care respirators and all of what we’ve heard on the news. Now try to translate doing that to a gorilla and we would be in a very tough situation “ Thomas Demaar-Chief Veterinarian

Gladys Porter Zoo houses nearly 1,600 animals, among them reptiles and mammals. Their employees have been taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of these creatures during this pandemic.

Click on video to view full story.