To prevent the transmission of COVID-19, health officials in Laredo will be giving out free face masks for the elderly.

Tomorrow, doctors hospital and prominence health plan will be handing out masks outside doctors hospital emergency clinic. Officials say this initiative will be via curbside service.

“We have about five thousand masks that we will be able to donate and give for free. We will have information that you can obtain and a number that you can call.” Dr. Edwin Estevez-Prominence Health Marketing Lead

The giveaway will be from 9 AM to noon at located on the 1300 block of East Saunders.