Cameron County, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Health and Human Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department, have designated 18 COVID-19 testing sites throughout different days in Cameron County beginning Saturday, May 16, 2020, through Sunday, May 31, 2020.

COVID-19 tests will be free of charge for Cameron County residents and will be administered by appointments only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To register, please visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 no more than 24 hours in advance of the desired testing date. All those scheduled for testing must show identification and arrive five (5) minutes before the scheduled appointment. Only one test will be administered per household.

Testing dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, May 16, 2020:

• Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Rd, La Feria, TX 78559

Sunday, May 17, 2020:

• Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Rd, La Feria, TX 78559

• Los Indios Community Building: 309 E Haywood, Los Indios, TX 78567

Monday, May 18, 2020:

• Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 South Browne Ave, Brownsville, TX 78521

Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

• Rio Hondo City Hall: 121 N Arroyo, Rio Hondo, TX 78583

• South Padre Island Convention Center: 7355 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Wednesday, May 20, 2020:

• San Pedro Catholic Church: 7602 Old Military Road, Brownsville, TX 78520

Thursday, May 21, 2020:

• San Benito Fair Grounds: 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway, San Benito, TX 78586

Friday, May 22, 2020:

San Benito Fair Grounds: 551 Cesar Gonzalez Parkway, San Benito, TX 78586

Sunday, May 24, 2020:

• Port Isabel Event Center: 309 Railroad St, Port Isabel, TX 78578

Monday, May 25, 2020:

. Combes City Hall: 21626 Hand Road, Combes, TX 78535

Tuesday, May 26, 2020:

Los Fresnos Fire Department Building: 100 Rodeo Drive, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566

Wednesday, May 27, 2020:

Los Fresnos Fire Department Building: 100 Rodeo Drive, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566

Thursday, May, 28, 2020;

• Harlingen Soccer Complex: 4515 E Harrison Ave, Harlingen, Texas 78550

• Santa Rosa Maria Luisa Ruiz Guerra County Annex: 116 Santa Vista Ave, Santa Rosa, TX 78593

Friday, May 29, 2020:

. Cameron Park Centro Cultural: 2100 Gregory Ave, Brownsville TX 78526 Saturday, May 30, 2020:

• Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 South Browne Ave, Brownsville, TX 78521

Sunday, May 31, 2020:

• Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Rd, La Feria, TX 78559

For more information, please visit the Cameron County website or contact the Cameron County Emergency Management Helpline at (956) 356-6607.