We begin with the first two COVID-19 related deaths in the valley.



One in Cameron County, officials say the patient was an 81-year-old that lived at the veranda nursing home in Harlingen.

The patient was hospitalized at valley baptist medical center and passed away.



Over the weekend, Willacy county health officials released information on the death that happened there.

The patient, a 60-year-old man who also worked at a veranda nursing home in Harlingen.