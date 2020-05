Nearly 6 million dollars will go towards counseling services for Texans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received 5.8 million in federal funding provided by FEMA.

Abbott says this will help Texans have access to the mental and emotional support they need during this public health crisis. This grant is expected to help more than 260,000 people across the state. For information on this program, dial 2-1-1.