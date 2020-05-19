A Texas federal judge ruled all voters afraid of catching the coronavirus can request absentee mail-in ballots.

District Judge Fred Biery ruled that the “disability” provision in the state’s vote-by-mail election code applies to all registered voters who lack immunity from COVID-19. The Texas Supreme Court issued a decision halting Cameron County and four other counties from issuing mail-in ballots.

The new federal ruling will supersede last week’s supreme court decision.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has already filed an appeal to this ruling.