After being hospitalized for several days, a 55-year-old man lost his battle to COVID-19.

Jose Chavez passed away on April 11 at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen: this after catching the virus at the Veranda Rehabilitation Center.

His niece Yvonne, who lives in North Texas, says she was in disbelief when she heard about her uncle’s death and traveled to Harlingen to get answers. She claims officials took more than four days to confirm he had died from COVID-19.

