F.E.M.A. has extended the deadline for renewal of its insurance policy to help those who were affected by the pandemic.

The Rio Grande Valley is one of the areas mostly affected by floods. Last year hundreds of people experienced damages to their properties. According to some experts, it is highly encouraged that everyone has an evacuation plan in place and is constantly checking for any alerts in their community.

They also recommend that those who don’t have a flood insurance policy get one as soon as possible.

