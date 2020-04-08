A few weeks ago, President Trump announced he would be issuing economic impact payments to U.S. citizens.

In a press release, the IRS indicated these funds will be based on the tax declarations of each eligible person. The IRS also reminded the public that they will never contact you over the phone to verify personal information.



Dolores Salinas, spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau,says it is important for people to be aware of possible fraud while awaiting their stimulus check.

