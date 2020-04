The family of a woman who passed away due to COVID-19 spoke with Fox News in an effort to prevent other from facing this situation.

91-year-old Ignacia De La Rosa lost her life on April 6th at the Veranda Nursing Home in Harlingen. Family members say the last time they were able to see her was mid-March.

They were told there would be no visitations as a precaution. It was on March 22nd when De La Rosa began having symptoms.

