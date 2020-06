8 undocumented immigrants at the Port Isabel Detention Center test positive for COVID-19.

Seven are in isolation: one has since been cleared. 838 immigrants under the custody of ICE have tested positive for the virus nationwide.

According to the U.S. Immigration And Customs website, each person is screened by a health care professional for COVID-19 upon entering the detention center. Those who tests positive for the virus are immediately separated from the general population.