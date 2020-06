Saul Garza was signed by The Kansas City Royals as an undrafted free agent. The call came in Sunday morning.

This is not the first time Garza was contacted by the Royals.

Back in 2019, the MLB team tried signing him but he decided to continue his collegiate career at LSU.

Prior to that in 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals showed interest in signing him as well.

Click on video to view full sports report.