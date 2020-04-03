One valley school district has thrown their support to local hospitals by giving them essential medical equipment.



Edinburg CISD has donated supplies to the Edinburg Children’s Hospital. These come from the school’s district health services. The superintendent says these items weren’t being used as school is out due to the health crisis.



“We have seven different hospitals throughout the city of Edinburg in our jurisdiction and what we were getting was calls from the different hospitals asking if we had any extra supplies that they could use for their staff. We had enough for our staff and since schools are being closed right now we went to every clinic of our 43 campuses and we gathered over 200 pieces of equipment.”



Doctors and nurses alike have stated their appreciation with the school district and emphasized the need for these supplies. Medical professionals also want to remind the public to continue to follow by the stay at home order and practicing social distancing.



“It’s amazing to see the community support and the outreach of the community to be able to support our staff and the hospital in the fight against COVID 19.”



Thanks to Edinburg CISD, hospital staff can now count on an additional 200 n95 masks, 200 isolation gowns, 400 shoe covers, 100 pairs of safety glasses and 200 hair covers.



The Edinburg CISD superintendent encourages other school districts to donate extra protective equipment if they have it available.