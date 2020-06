Authorities say a Cameron County employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Omar Lucio, the employee became infected by a family member. The person has not reported to work since May 25 and officials say he will remain out until he recovers.



As of now Sheriff Lucio says they will continue to implement precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their staff as well as the detainees.

Detention Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19.