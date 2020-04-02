In this case, a 43-year-old man with underlying health conditions suffered from complications due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the man had been sick for over a week and was seen in the emergency room at a local hospital.



“Went to the emergency room at Doctor’s Hospital, had a respiratory arrest, they did everything they could and he had an underlying health condition.”



This is the first young death in Webb County. The other patients were elderly who also had underlying health conditions.

The health department states they released a patient from quarantine who did not suffer any symptoms. She was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.



“This is exactly what we have been saying with COVID-19. You will have people who have symptoms all along the way, some with shortness of breath and some who will wind up in the hospital”



To prevent the further transmission of coronavirus, health officials ask the community to continue covering your mouth when going out in public and wash your hands for 20 seconds.



The health department continues to investigate the whereabouts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Webb County.