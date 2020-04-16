If you are one of the 130 people in the RGV that have recovered from COVID-19, listen up, the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance needs your help

Their research institute is looking for plasma donors with coronavirus-fighting antibodies in their blood. Every plasma donation can help another patient suffering from COVID-19 battle the disease.



You must be 18 years and older and show proof that you have tested positive for the disease.

If you are interested in joining the fight against this pandemic by becoming a donor you can call (956) 215-3166 or send an email to dhrresearch@dhr-rgv.com

