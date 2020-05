Laredo police are investigating over 300 cases of auto burglary, the majority of vehicles were left unlocked.

In April, officials reported 102 cases of this crime and the numbers continue to rise.

“From the beginning of the year until now, we’ve had over 380 reports of cars being burglarized, and 280 of those cars were left.” Inv. Gina Gonzales-Laredo Police Department

