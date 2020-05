After a thirty-five day battle against COVID-19, a sixty-year-old patient now has a clean bill of health and shares with us his road to recovery.

Frank Arredondo was hospitalized in a special unit designated for those with COVID-19 at the Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance. He believes he caught the virus from a co-worker who had been diagnosed days before.

He contacted Hidalgo County health authorities to confirm his suspicions.

