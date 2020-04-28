Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says he is against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing the limited reopening of certain businesses.

“I believe the governor is under a lot of pressure from the national and statewide community to open up. I want to make sure people are safe.”

Gonzalez states the COVID-19 curve has yet to flatten, adding that the second and third weeks of May will be the most critical in South Texas.

To help reduce the economic impact of the pandemic, more than 310 billion dollars in funds have been allocated for business owners.