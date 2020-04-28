County and city officials continue discussing how to safely handle Governor Abbott’s executive order. They continue urging residents to continue using face masks when out in public.

Health officials say reopening malls and restaurants at a 25% capacity is a safe start toward the reopening of Texas’s economy.

Under the governor’s order, local entities can not fine a person for not covering their nose and mouth. Webb County authorities continue recommending the use of a face cover.

