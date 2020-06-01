LAREDO – Dozens of protesters gathered outside Laredo city hall for a peaceful demonstration against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Some came from El Paso, holding a sign that read in part “why are we armed?”. Protesters say they armed themselves because they believe in their constitutional right to self defense after a mass shooting at a walmart last year in their home town. Click on the video for the full story.
