Hidalgo County Commissioners voted to distribute $63 million in federal funding to the county’s 22 cities.

The funds come from 151 million dollars the county was awarded through the “CARES” act.



Cities with over 30,00 residents will get 110 dollars a person. Smaller municipalities with less than 30,000 residents will receive 80 dollars a person.

The remaining $88 million will be used toward COVID-19 testing labs, personal protective equipment, a forensic center, and education.

County officials are also working on stimulus grants for smaller cities.