Cameron County, Texas — Public Health has received confirmation of four additional travel-related cases of COVID-19.

These new cases include a 57-year-old female from Harlingen, a 20-year-old male from Brownsville, a 21-year-old male from Rancho Viejo and a 20-year-old female from Brownsville. All cases report having traveled out of the United States. The individuals are currently under home isolation. The 57-year-old female is not linked to either of the first travel-related cases reported in Cameron county, while it appears the other three cases are related to the first case reported in Cameron County.

Cameron County is continuing it’s COVID-19 response operations and is conducting investigations to identify others who may have been exposed. We will continue to monitor the situation and will notify you as updates are received.

Cameron County Confirms 4 more Coronavirus Cases