The governor announced this Wednesday the third phase of the plan to reopen Texas. As of June 3, businesses that previously reopened at 25% of their occupancy are now allowed to welcome up to 50% of their clients back into their businesses.

“So you know the point being is we are trying to make sure that we are smarter when we deal with this opening up businesses is really critical right now.” Glenn Hegar-Comptroller of Public Accounts

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties where there are less than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity, while counties where there is a higher number of cases will be able to operate the same way on June 19.

