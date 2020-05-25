NASCAR honored the fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend with empty stands as COVID-19 restrictions continue.

The rain delayed the Coca-Cola 600 race for more than an hour.

Chase Elliott in the lead when William Byron blows a tire and goes around to bring out the caution to send the race to overtime.

Elliot headed to the pits while most racers stayed on the track.

On the final lap of overtime, Brad Keselowski takes the checkered flag for the Coca-Cola 600 win.

