The National Border Patrol Council is accusing chief Felix Chavez of not following safety measures to protect agents from COVID-19. Chavez claims his agents are safe.

Union leaders representing the federal agents in the Laredo sector went public with their concerns. They say they have met privately with chief Chavez to discuss their issues, and have yet to see a change.

“He has failed to take preventive measures to make sure our agents are safe from coronavirus. This failure has led to the exposure of agents being exposed to COVID-19, but also the community that we serve and those that come into our custody.”

