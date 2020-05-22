Before the clock struck midnight, many were already making line outside of different night clubs in downtown McAllen.

“It’s been more than two months and some people like to go out. They like to go see stuff and right now it is pretty good. I like it, I like going out.” Rafael Lopez -McAllen Resident

This comes after Greg Abbott’s “phase two” plan to reopen Texas came into effect, allowing bars to reopen to a 25% capacity.

“I don’t know that we are ready to go out to the bars and go out dancing and be rubbing elbows with other people because I just don’t know that we are at that point.” Dr. Alfredo Lopez -Physician



