Almost two months have gone by and this popular McAllen barbershop is finally making preparations to once again open its doors and tend to clients in need of a haircut.

Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this week “Phase Two” of the reopening of Texas. Barbershops and beauty salons can now operate as soon as this Friday.

“It’s exciting and scary at the same time. We definitely want to do our part to keep the community safe…We are taking extra precautions apart from what the state has already told us.” Adrian Garcia -Barbershop Owner, The Spot

