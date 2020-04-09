“A customer receives a call shows B.P.U.B’s phone number. That’s a technique scammers are using right now and we want to make our customers aware of that.”

Brownsville Public Utilities Board has seen an increase in scam reports from customers during this public health crisis.

Scammers are posing as B.P.U.B. representatives and threatening to disconnect customers’ services if they don’t purchase a $350 prepaid gift card to pay them.



The utility board is asking their customers to protect themselves by asking for credentials of anyone claiming to be a B.P.U.B representative. If you believe you are a victim of this type of fraud, contact Brownsville police department at 956-938-6121.