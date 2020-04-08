Brownsville Independent School District issued a response to the city’s amended emergency order.

Brownsville Mayor Juan “Trey” Mendez extended the declaration of local disaster for his city. This amendment included that all school campuses will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

B.I.S.D. released a statement saying the mayor has no jurisdiction over school operations..that decision belongs to governor Greg Abbott. Any declaration by a local official that goes against the governor’s order is considered unenforceable.

The district goes on to say their staff is essential and will continue to provide lunch for their students.