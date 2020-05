A 26-year-old woman loses her life after an ATV accident in Weslaco.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman and her husband went on a ride in an ATV close to the intersection of FM 1015 and North Mile 11 around 3 this morning.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into a ditch, the woman’s husband attempted to perform CPR.

Authorities declared the woman dead. An autopsy has been ordered.