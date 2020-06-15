Peñitas, TX-Families served by nonprofit Buckner Rio Grande Valley are the recipients of a pledge from Woodlawn Baptist Church, located in Austin, Texas. The 10 families in the community will receive help paying bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is in celebration of 10 years of collaboration between Buckner and Woodlawn. Woodlawn surpassed its goal to donate $7,000 to the families to help with their bills and monthly expenses.

Throughout the past 10 years, Woodlawn has participated in Buckner Rio Grande Valley home builds, mission trips and volunteering with the Buckner Family Hope Center to teach adult empowerment classes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the church made the decision to cancel this year’s mission trip with Buckner. Instead, the church is raising money for 10 families it built homes for over the past 10 years. The donation is a part of Woodlawn’s long-standing commitment to proactively support Buckner and its mission in the Rio Grande Valley, especially through the phases of the pandemic.

“When the Woodlawn trip was cancelled as a result of COVID-19, our hearts were heavy for the families who became our friends in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Bryan Hall, student pastor at Woodlawn. “Knowing the hardships many of the families are facing, we were looking for an opportunity to give, provide relief and express our love in tangible ways.”

Samuel Hutchinson, Manager of Domestic Missions and Construction for Buckner International, said he is grateful for Woodlawn’s continuous support of Buckner Rio Grande Valley’s mission and vision to serve the vulnerable families and children in the community.

“On behalf of the families we serve, thank you to Woodlawn,” said Hutchinson. “Their generous pledge will help vulnerable families see hope shine in times of uncertainty and instability. The overwhelming level of hardship brought on by the pandemic is being felt by many families in our community.”

Woodlawn has spent the last 10 years working with Buckner Missions to donate, build and volunteer in programs that help strengthen families in the Rio Grande Valley. The families that will benefit from the $7,000 donation are clients of the Buckner Family Hope Center in Peñitas, Texas, which qualified them for the new homes built and paid for by Woodlawn. For more information, click here.

The Buckner Family Hope Center of Peñitas is located at 39614 Mile 7 Rd., Ste. 3, Peñitas, TX 78576.

Buckner Rio Grande Valley, based in Mission,is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children, families and senior adults. Buckner Rio Grande Valley is an extension of Buckner International, which was founded in 1879 in Texas and today serves people in the United States and internationally through a variety of programs designed to protect children and build strong families. Buckner’s programs include foster care and adoption, family transition programs, community-based family preservation programs and retirement services for senior adults. Buckner also provides humanitarian aid and crisis relief to poverty-stricken children and families. Learn more and get involved at Buckner.org/Rio-Grande-Valley.