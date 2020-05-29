Fox News South Texas spoke with several ATV dealerships and learned that ATV sales have drastically increased nationally since March. Fatalities and injuries involving ATV’s have also taken a spike.

According to experts, one of the biggest oversight is not wearing a helmet.

De La Cerda stated that three years ago, he was involved in a crash and,hadn’t it been for his helmet, he wouldn’t be alive today.

Adding ,parents have to take the time to seek out the informative resources available to them and their children.

