A test focused on finding antibodies in one’s system will give medical professionals the ability to know if a person was exposed to COVID-19 despite not having symptoms.



The McAllen Medical Center is awaiting close to a thousand antibody exams. This test takes 15 minutes to complete and consists of drawing blood from an individual.

The sample is reviewed and shows if a person caught the virus based on the antibodies created after infection. Pathologist and laboratory Director Rudy Alvarez says its possible a large percentage of the population has had the virus without even knowing it.

