According to a survey by Texas EMS Alliance, over 90 % of participating ambulance agencies have reported economic hardship.

“That’s the question we don’t know what lies in the future, we are facing a lot of challenges here. This is new for us, for all of us.” Mack Gilbert- Operations Director with Medcare EMS

The data collected on this survey highlights the challenges EMS agencies face during this pandemic. The report shows these difficulties stem from the increased cost of personal protective equipment and the decrease in calls paramedics report to on a daily basis.

Click on video to view full story.