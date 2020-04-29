“Alcohol To-Go” in Texas may be permanent after May 1st, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The texas alcoholic beverage commission has confirmed once restaurants open their doors to a limited amount of people, Texans can still choose to get their dinner and drinks through curbside or delivery.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is working closely with the governor’s office to seek guidance on Abbott’s latest executive order. The agency will continue updating its rules to help businesses reopen safely.