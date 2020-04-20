Agricultural experts say this pandemic is causing businesses to lose thousands of dollars worth of unsold products.

Little Bear Produce sells different types of fruits and veggies and distributed them at a bigger scale. However, according to the company’s vice president, they’ve had a hard time selling since restaurants have closed.

Bishop says he’s tried to donate the food to places like the food bank but says it’s difficult because of the resources available.

Click on the video to view full story.