The debate over whether or not citizens should be able to vote through the mail continues.

Nine Texas Supreme Court Justices were in trial this morning via Zoom Conference, discussing the future of elections during this pandemic.

On Tuesday a federal judge ruled in favor of allowing voters to have access to mail-in ballots, stating that many people are afraid of going out to vote because of COVID-19.

The Texas Civil Rights Project is one of the organizations that is suing the lone star state, asking that they give people access to vote from their homes.

Click on video to view full story.