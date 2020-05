7.5 million dollars in federal funding has been approved for housing relief.

The funds were secured with the “CARES” Act and are being set aside the COVID-19 Mortgage And Rental Relief Program,

This will provide grants to help Hidalgo County residents in select cities whose income has been impacted due to the virus.

Applicants should provide proof that they are working reduced hours. Details on when and how to qualify for this grant will be announced soon.