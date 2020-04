25-year-old Jacob Turner was tested for COVID-19 when he started feeling ill. It wasn’t until his symptoms worsened that a second exam confirmed he caught Coronavirus.

Jesse Turner, Jacob’s father and lead singer of the Tejano band Siggno, shared with Fox News that his son is one of the patients that tested positive for COVID-19.

Jacob is a resident of the Veranda Rehabilitation Center in Harlingen after a car accident left him immobile in 2016.

